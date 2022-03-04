Odisha-Mo Parivar takes care of Odia Students returned from Ukraine
Delhi Representative of Odisha Mo Parivar Akshay Samal & Legal Advisor Abani Sahu met them upon arrival and arranged their food & accommodation at Odisha Bhavan.
Insight Bureau: At least 37 Odia students returned from the war-torn Ukraine to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening. They were evacuated under Operation Ganga undertaken by the Union Government.
The students were given a rousing welcome by Odisha-Mo Parivar after they landed in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik, Joint Secretaries Rudra Narayan Samantray & Sameer Pradhan as well as Health Advisor Satyajit Dash were present at the Airport to welcome the students.
Odisha-Mo Parivar arranged food and accommodation for the students & their family members and made necessary arrangements to send them to their native place.
The students thanked the Indian embassy in Ukraine and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for making elaborate arrangement for their safe return from the war-ravaged country.
