Odisha-Mo Parivar takes care of Odia Students returned from Ukraine

Insight Bureau: At least 37 Odia students returned from the war-torn Ukraine to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening. They were evacuated under Operation Ganga undertaken by the Union Government.

Delhi Representative of Odisha Mo Parivar Akshay Samal & Legal Advisor Abani S ahu met them upon arrival and arranged their food & accommodation at Odisha Bhavan.

The students were given a rousing welcome by Odisha-Mo Parivar after they landed in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik, Joint Secretaries Rudra Narayan Samantray & Sameer Pradhan as well as Health Advisor Satyajit Dash were present at the Airport to welcome the students. Odisha-Mo Parivar arranged food and accommodation for the students & their family members and made necessary arrangements to send them to their native place.