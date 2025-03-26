Rushikulya Witnesses Record-Breaking Olive Ridley Mass Nesting in Two Phases

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s Rushikulya river mouth has witnessed an extraordinary arribada, with a record-breaking 8,93,985 Olive Ridley turtles nesting in two phases this year. This marks the first time in seven years that the rookery has experienced a second phase of mass nesting.

During the first phase from February 16 to 23, an unprecedented 6,98,718 turtles laid eggs along the five-kilometer stretch between Purunabandh and Bateswar. The second phase, which began on March 22, saw 1,95,267 turtles nesting within five days, with 41,731 turtles recorded on March 24 alone.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At least 48 Olive Ridleys tagged by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) between 2021 and 2023 have returned to the nesting site, confirming successful migration tracking efforts. “We anticipate that this number may rise by the end of the mass nesting period,” said Anil Mohapatra, senior scientist at ZSI’s Estuarine Biology Research Center, Gopalpur.

To ensure the safety of the eggs, 20 additional forest personnel have been deployed alongside 180 existing staff and local volunteers. “Necessary protective measures are in place,” stated Dibya Shankar Behera, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Khallikote range.

While mass hatchlings are yet to emerge, sporadic hatchlings have already been sighted. Experts predict that baby turtles will begin their journey to the sea within 45-50 days. The last recorded second phase of nesting at Rushikulya occurred in 2018, with over 37,000 turtles laying eggs.