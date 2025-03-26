TNI Morning News Headlines – March 26, 2025

➡️Odisha Congress workers and leaders continue their protest outside the party’s office after they were removed from the Vidhan Sabha premises last night.
➡️CBI raids underway at the residence of former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur.
➡️Parliament Budget Session: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move Banking Laws Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah to push “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University Bill.
➡️Next meeting of Joint Parliamentary Committee on ’One Nation One Election’ bill will be held on 2nd April, 2025.
➡️Sambhal: 6 people arrested in the murder case of BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav.
➡️Government appoints former cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba as full-time member of NITI Aayog.
➡️Sensex climbs 150.68 points to 78,167.87 in early trade; Nifty up 67.85 points to 23,736.50.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to 85.77 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Tamil actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, son of Tamil Director Bharathiraja died of a cardiac arrest. He was 48.
➡️Asian Wrestling Championship in Amman, Jordan: India’s Sunil Kumar secured Bronze medal in the 87 kg Greco Roman category by defeating China.
➡️IPL 2025: Punjab Kings win by 11 runs in a thrilling match against Gujarat Titans.
➡️US Senate confirms Indian-origin Jay Bhattacharya as Director of National Institutes of Health.
➡️US and Ukraine agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate use of force, and prevent use of commercial vessels for military purposes in Black Sea: The White House.
Comments are closed.