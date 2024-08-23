Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Ganjam Hooch Tragedy

By Sagarika Satapathy
Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Chikiti (Ganjam) Hooch Tragedy

Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Chikiti (Ganjam) Hooch Tragedy. Opposition MLAs attempt to climb onto Speaker’s Podium. BJD and Congress MLAs seek resignation of Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

