TNI Morning News Headlines – August 23, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Indian woman wrestler Mansi Lather becomes U17 World Champion, beats Hanna Pirskaya by fall in Women's Freestyle 73kg category to clinch the GOLD at the U17 Wrestling World Championships.
➡️Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Liquor Deaths.
➡️Darshan of deities at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will not be allowed today from 1 PM onwards due to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar for shifting of almirahs.
➡️Kolkata Court allows CBI to conduct Polygraph Tests on Ex-RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh, & 4 Doctors, Colleagues of the Deceased Doctor ‘Abhaya’.
➡️Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court denies bail to four co-owners of basement where three UPSC aspirants drowned.
➡️Supreme Court defers till September 5 hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu distributes prizes to the winners of ISRO’s Robotic Challenge and Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Mahendragarh, Haryana at about 9:16 am: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Rajnath Singh arrives in Washington for talks to bolster India-US defence ties.
➡️5 more murder cases filed against deposed PM Hasina, her aides in Bangladesh.
➡️SEBI imposes a fine of Rs 25 Crores on Anil Ambani and bans him, Reliance Home Finance Ltd and other entities from the securities market for 5 years for diversion of funds.
➡️Sensex rises 40.82 points to 81,094.01 in early trade; Nifty up 16.90 points to 24,828.40.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.91 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Lausanne Diamond League with his Season Best of 89.49m.
➡️Pakistani intruder held along LoC in J&K’s Poonch.
➡️Members of the Indian diaspora welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives as he arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine.
