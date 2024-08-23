TNI Morning News Headlines – August 23, 2024

➡️Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Liquor Deaths.
➡️Darshan of deities at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will not be allowed today from 1 PM onwards due to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar for shifting of almirahs.
➡️Kolkata Court allows CBI to conduct Polygraph Tests on Ex-RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh, & 4 Doctors, Colleagues of the Deceased Doctor ‘Abhaya’.
➡️Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court denies bail to four co-owners of basement where three UPSC aspirants drowned.
➡️Supreme Court defers till September 5 hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu distributes prizes to the winners of ISRO’s Robotic Challenge and Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Mahendragarh, Haryana at about 9:16 am: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Rajnath Singh arrives in Washington for talks to bolster India-US defence ties.
➡️5 more murder cases filed against deposed PM Hasina, her aides in Bangladesh.
➡️SEBI imposes a fine of Rs 25 Crores on Anil Ambani and bans him, Reliance Home Finance Ltd and other entities from the securities market for 5 years for diversion of funds.
➡️Sensex rises 40.82 points to 81,094.01 in early trade; Nifty up 16.90 points to 24,828.40.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.91 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Lausanne Diamond League with his Season Best of 89.49m.
➡️Indian woman wrestler Mansi Lather becomes U17 World Champion, beats Hanna Pirskaya by fall in Women’s Freestyle 73kg category to clinch the GOLD at the U17 Wrestling World Championships.
➡️Pakistani intruder held along LoC in J&K’s Poonch.
➡️Members of the Indian diaspora welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives as he arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine.
