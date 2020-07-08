Bhubaneswar reports 46 New Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported a record number of 46 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 525.

Out of the 46 new cases, 22 cases have been reported from quarantine while 24 are local contact cases – a huge concern for the authorities.

Several COVID-19 cases have ben reported from various hospitals in the City. A 55-year-old male died of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar today.

As many as 18 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 8):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 525

👉 Recovered Cases – 295

👉 Deceased – 7

👉 Active Cases – 222