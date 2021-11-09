Naveen, Jagan agree to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kotia

Insight Bureau: A meeting between Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took place in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed by both the Chief Ministers, particularly in the field of water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism.

It was decided to work closely on resolving the following issues:

– Kotia villages

– Neradi Barrage

– Jhanjavathi Reservoir

– Polavaram

– Release of water for Bahuda river

– Mutual NOCs for the Balimela and Upper Sileru in Energy sector

Both the States resolved to extend support towards tackling the problem of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation.

The States will work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in B.R. Ambedkar University and Srikakulam and Berhampur University respectively.

Besides, appointment of language teachers in schools in border districts of the two states, supply of books and conduct of language examination will also be taken up to promote brotherhood.

It was resolved that both the states will continue the legacy of mutual cooperation and in the true spirit of federalism.

The Chief Ministers have decided that Chief Secretaries of both the states will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find a solution that is in the best interest of the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.