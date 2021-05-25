Renowned Orator of Jagannath Culture Pt. Charan Ramdas dies of Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Popular Orator and Speaker of Jagannath Culture and other Hindu religious texts, Pandit Charan Ramdas died due to Covid complications late last night. He was 61.

Pandit Charan Ramdas was being treated at IDH Covid Hospital in Puri.

He had vast knowledge in Jagannath Culture as well as Puranas. His way of presentation had made him very popular across the State. He was a household name in Odisha.

Apart from live commentary of Puri Ratha Jatra, Pandit Charan Ramadas had also won the hearts with his ‘prabachan’ on ‘Gita Mahima’, ‘Shiva Mahima’, ‘Ramayana’, Maa Tarini Kathamruta’, Shrimad Bhagwat Gita’, ‘E Ta Kalikala’ and ‘Trinath Mela’.