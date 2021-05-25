Odisha Govt to provide Rs 50 lakh to family of ICDS staff dying on Covid-19 duty

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government on Monday announced to provide Rs 50 lakh financial compensation to family of anganwadi workers & supervisors if they will die while on duty.

As per the notification issued by the Department of Women & Child Development, Government of Odisha, financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh will be given to the spouses/next of kin of Anganwadi Supervisors/Workers/Helpers if any of them succumb to Covid-19 while on active line of duty.

The State Government on Monday directed all district Collectors to ensure that adequate safety materials like masks, gloves, face shield and sanitiser are provided to anganwadi workers during the door-to-door health survey for screening of Covid symptoms.

As a preventive safety measure for the impending Cyclone Yaas, high risk pregnant women and Pregnant woman with expected date of delivery within the next 7 days are getting shifted to the nearest Community Health Centres in Odisha by the help of Anganwadi workers.