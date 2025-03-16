Renowned Odia Poet Ramakanta Rath passes away

TNI Bureau: Eminent poet and bureaucrat Ramakanta Rath breathed his last at his Kharvel Nagar residence in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. He was 90.

Some of his notable works include Kete Dinara, Aneka Kothari, Sandigdha Mrigaya, Saptama Rutu, Sri Palataka, Sri Radha, Duara Epatu, Naja Naja Kahu Kahu & Sachitra Andhara. His poetry ‘Chandrama Ra Churi’ has been immensely popular.

A recipient of numerous literary awards, Rath was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977, the Sarala Award in 1984, the Bishuva Samman in 1990, Saraswathi Samman in 1992, and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2009.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2006 for his outstanding contribution to literature and received prestigious Atibadi Jagannath Das award in 2018.

He also served as the Vice President of the Sahitya Academy of India from 1993 to 1998 and the President from 1998 to 2003.

Expressing grief over his demise, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced State honours for the poet.