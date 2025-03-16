AR Rahman Discharged from Hospital After Treatment for Dehydration

Chennai: Renowned music composer AR Rahman has been discharged from a corporate hospital in Chennai after receiving treatment for dehydration. The 58-year-old musician was admitted in the early hours of Sunday, but his family has assured that he is now in good health and recuperating at home.

Rahman’s manager, Senthil Velan, confirmed the news, stating that the Oscar-winning composer underwent routine medical tests, all of which returned normal results. “He was feeling weak due to dehydration and gastric discomfort. The doctors conducted necessary examinations, and he is now perfectly fine,” Velan said.

Earlier, Rahman’s sister, AR Reihana, dismissed reports suggesting that he had been hospitalized due to chest pain. Speaking to PTI Videos, she clarified, “There is no truth to those reports. He was admitted due to dehydration and gastric issues.” Rahman also initially experienced neck pain, but his condition has since improved.

Following the news of his hospitalization, Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, took to Instagram to reassure fans. “To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt weak due to dehydration, so we decided to get some routine tests done. I am happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us,” Ameen wrote.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also inquired about Rahman’s health, speaking to doctors at the hospital. “They have informed me that he is doing fine and will return home soon. Happy,” Stalin posted on social media.