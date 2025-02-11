Crackdown on Vehicles with Tinted Glass in Twin City

TNI Bureau: The Commissionerate Police has launched a special drive against vehicles with tinted glass, black films, and multi-toned horns in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh stated that such violations pose safety risks and contribute to road accidents.

As per rules, car windows must allow 70% visibility for front and rear glasses and 50% for side windows. The police had urged residents to remove illegal modifications before the deadline. Hefty penalties are being imposed on violators, ensuring stricter enforcement of road safety regulations in the twin cities.