Removal of Stray Dogs from Delhi: Rahul Gandhi takes on Supreme Court

TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has sharply reacted to Supreme Court’s order for the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR area.

The Apex court on Monday had directed to remove all stray dogs from the Delhi-NCR area within eight weeks and house them in dog shelters.

However, taking to his X handle, Rahul condemned the directive saying that the SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy.

“These voiceless souls are not “problems” to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe – without cruelty,” He said.

“Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand,” Rahul suggested.