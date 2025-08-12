Removal of Stray Dogs from Delhi: Rahul Gandhi takes on Supreme Court

TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has sharply reacted to Supreme Court’s order for the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR area.
The Apex court on Monday had directed to remove all stray dogs from the Delhi-NCR area within eight weeks and house them in dog shelters.
However, taking to his X handle, Rahul condemned the directive saying that the SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy.
“These voiceless souls are not “problems” to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe – without cruelty,” He said.
“Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand,” Rahul suggested.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 12, 2025
