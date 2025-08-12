Odisha CM Mohan Majhi launches OMBRIC 

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor, also called OMBRIC, an initiative by Science & Technology Department.

The initiative has the potential to contribute immensely to the field of environment protection, science-based tourism, investment & employment, and livelihood support to local population in coastal areas.

An R&D collaboration MoU was also signed at Lok Seva Bhawan between Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Odisha & National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India. Besides, six higher education institutions in Odisha also signed MoU with Odisha Government to provide R&D support for initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that this unique platform will become a beacon of hope for the scientific community and innovation, not only for Odisha, but for the entire nation and the world. It can transform our blue economy and contribute significantly to nation’s economic growth.

At a time when the world is looking towards the oceans for solutions to some of our most pressing challenges, from sustainable food systems to climate resilience, the CM said that Odisha is taking a bold and visionary step forward.

Aligning with the vision of Viksit Odisha 2036 & Viksit India 2047, the CM said that OMBRIC is designed not just as a research program, but as a platform where young entrepreneurs of Odisha can build marine biotech startups grounded in local resources and global standards.

He further said that OMBRIC connects the lab to the land, and research to real-world impact. From gene discovery to bioactive molecules, from bioremediation to nutraceuticals, this initiative covers the entire pipeline of marine biotechnology innovation, culminating in job creation, environmental sustainability, and economic growth.

Expressing confidence on the initiative, he asserted that Odisha is no longer just a coastal state. Odisha now seeks to be a coastal innovator. We are not just blessed by nature; we are investing in nature-based solutions. We are harnessing our biodiversity not by exploiting it, but by preserving, understanding, and responsibly utilizing it.

Taking note of the geographic advantage, and strength of academic and research institutes of Odisha, the CM said that we have initiated an alliance of knowledge, research, and innovation to explore the unseen gifts and threats of this coast with the help of biotechnology.

Science and technology minister Krushna Chandra Patra said that Odisha has huge potential in marine biotechnology and the state will make all efforts to explore this sector to promote growth. OMBRIC is a blue print for a prosperous future.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja also spoke on the occasion. Science and Technology Principal Secretary Smt. Chithra Arumugam welcomed the guests and Additional Secretary Smt. Puja Mishra proposed the vote of thanks.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It may be mentioned here that recognizing the immense potential of the 574 km long coastline packed with unexplored rich marine bioresources, Odisha Science & Technology Department has conceptualised OMBRIC as a pioneering initiative aimed at transforming and positioning Odisha into a global leader in marine biotechnology and Blue Economy development in future.

To ensure targeted and high-impact execution, six premier institutions in Odisha have been selected as hubs of OMBRIC based on their scientific expertise and regional relevance.

These institutions will lead various components of OMBRIC with specific objectives aligned with their areas of expertise and need of the state:

• IIT Bhubaneswar – Comprehensive mapping and monitoring of Odisha’s coastal marine bioresources using satellite images, GIS, remote sensing, drone survey etc. and assessment of coastal ecosystem health and capacity building.

• NIT Rourkela – Cultivation of unculturable marine microorganisms and extraction of novel bioactive compounds (Enzymes, Pigments, Antibiotics etc.) with pharmaceutical and industrial applications.

• IISER Berhampur – Novel Gene discovery, characterisation and structural elucidation of marine bioactive compounds and upscaling of high valued marine products through chemical engineering.

• ILS Bhubaneswar – Establishment of a Marine Microbial Biorepository, to publish Odisha Marine Bio Resource Atlas with Genetic Footprint and to promote innovation, start-up activities in blue technology.

• Berhampur University – Marine biodiversity mapping and metabolite characterization of Marine algae, seaweeds, fishes and other sea animals.

• Fakir Mohan University – Commercial breeding technology and scalable protocol for breeding of Indian horseshoe crabs and translational applications of extracted bioactive compounds.

Crucially, OMBRIC is designed to translate research into tangible economic outcomes. Through IP generation, incubation support, and entrepreneurial mentoring, research findings will evolve into market-ready products, fostering the growth of marine biotech startups and enterprises. This “lab-to-market” pipeline ensures a sustainable ecosystem for innovation-driven marine industrialisation in Odisha.

In addition to advancing research, OMBRIC places strong emphasis on community engagement and social impact. The initiative seeks to involve coastal populations through training, education, and participatory conservation, thereby fostering marine stewardship while improving local livelihoods and social equity.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Vice Chancellor and Directors of all the six institutes (IIT-Bhubaneswar, Berhampur University, FM University, NIT Rourkela, IISER-Berhampur & ILS-Bhubaneswar), & Director NIOT were also present in the event.