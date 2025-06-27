Dharmendra seeks blessings of Puri Shankaracharya

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is in Puri to take part in the world famous Rath Jatra, met Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Puri, and sought his blessings.

Pradhan, who is also Sambalpur MP, took to his X handle and shared about his meeting with with Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in both Hindi and Odia.

Prior to meeting the Shankaracharya, Pradhan offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple. He was accompanied by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Puri PM Sambit Patra and Odisha’s Culture Minister Suryavanshi Suraj.

Sea of Lord Jagannath’s devotees from across the globe have flocked to the holy city Puri to be part of the Rath Jatra.