TNI Bureau: A rare fish weighing over 150 kg was found in Bay of Bengal near Dhamra port off Odisha coast on Wednesday. The fish namely ‘Kaibalya’ was auctioned at a whopping Rs 32,000.

It was then transported to Kolkata. A local pharmaceutical firm won the bid and later exported it to Kuwait.

Though it was auctioned at a whopping Rs 32,000, it’s actual price is estimated to be around Rs 1 lakh, the boat owner said.