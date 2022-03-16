Rape Accused shot dead in Assam while trying to escape

Insight Bureau: A prime accused in the gang-rape of a minor girl was shot dead by police in Guwahati while allegedly trying to escape from custody, an official said on Wednesday. He was being taken to the crime scene for further investigation when the accused reportedly attacked police personnel accompanying him and attempted to flee on Tuesday night, the official further claimed.

Police then opened fire at the man, he said. The accused was taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where he was declared brought-dead.