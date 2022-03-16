Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM at Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s Village

Insight Bureau: Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn-in as the Punjab Chief Minister. He took oaths of office in the presence of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in Khatkar Kalan village in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia and other leaders of the party were also present for the ceremony.

While addressing the people of the State after taking oath, Mann appealed newly-elected MLAs to not get arrogant and respect even those who didn’t vote for the Party.

“Ishq karna sabka paidaishi haq hai kyun na is baar watan ki sarzamin ko mehboob bana liya jaye,” said Punjab’s new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann quoting Shaheed Bhagat Singh after taking oath.

AAP has asked people to turn up in ‘yellow’ turbans and dupattas at a venue that prominently showcases tributes to the freedom fighter.