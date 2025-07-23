56 New Courts with 840 Posts to be Opened in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha Government has given its approval for opening a total of 56 new courts in different districts of the State, informed the Law Department in a notification.
As per the notification, a total of 840 different categories of gazetted and non-gazetted posts including civil judges, head clerks, bench clerks, stenographers, junior clerks, typists, copyists, process servers, peons, house orderlies, sweepers, and night watchmen, among others will be filled up to function the new courts.
Here’s the full list of 56 new Courts that will be opened in the state soon:
1. Rairangpur (Addi): Mayurbhanj
2. Kalimela: Malkangiri
3. Basudevpur (Addl.): Bhadrak
4. Suliapada: Mayurbhanj
5. Kaniha: Angul
6. Badasahi: Mayurbhanj
7. Ambabhona: Bargarh
8. Bangiriposhi: Mayurbhanj
9. Jharabandh: Bargarh
10. Saraskana: Mayurbhanj
11. Bhogarai: Balasore
12. Khunta: Mayurbhanj
13. Gudvella (Tentulikhunti): Bolangir
14. Gopabandhunagar: Mayurbhanj
15. Turikela: Bolangir
16. Kaptipada: Mayurbhanj
17. Beipara: Bolangir
18. Sukruli: Mayurbhanj
19. Khaprakhole: Bolangir
20. Jamda: Mayurbhanj
21. Kankadahada: Dhenkanal
22. Bijatola: Mayurbhanj
23. Kasinagar: Gajapati
24. Tiringi: Mayurbhanj
25. Gumma: Gajapati
26. Kusumi: Mayurbhanj
27. Nuagada: Gajapati
28. Komna: Nuapada
29. Chikiti: Ganjam
30. Raighar: Nabarangpur
31. Puri: Sanakhemundi
32. Ganjam: Delang
33. Danagadi: Jajpur
34. Gop: Puri
35. Badachana: Jajpur
36. Kolnara: Rayagada
37. Kalampur: Kalahandi
38. K-singpur: Rayagada
39. Phiringia: Kandhamal
40. Ramanaguda: Rayagada
41. Rajnagar: Kendrapara
42. Gudan: Rayagada
43. Bansapal: Keonjhar 50
44. Jujumara: Sambalpur
45. Patna: Keonjhar
46. Naktideul: Sambalpur
47. Ghasipura: Keonjhar
48. Kutra: Sundargarh
49. Jhumpura: Keonjhar
50. Lathikatha: Sundargarh
51. Tangi: Khurda
52. Nuagaon: Sundargarh
53. Bandhugaon: Koraput
54. Bishra: Sundargarh
55. Kundra: Koraput
56. Gurundia: Sundargarh
