56 New Courts with 840 Posts to be Opened in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha Government has given its approval for opening a total of 56 new courts in different districts of the State, informed the Law Department in a notification.

As per the notification, a total of 840 different categories of gazetted and non-gazetted posts including civil judges, head clerks, bench clerks, stenographers, junior clerks, typists, copyists, process servers, peons, house orderlies, sweepers, and night watchmen, among others will be filled up to function the new courts.

Here’s the full list of 56 new Courts that will be opened in the state soon:

1. Rairangpur (Addi): Mayurbhanj

2. Kalimela: Malkangiri

3. Basudevpur (Addl.): Bhadrak

4. Suliapada: Mayurbhanj

5. Kaniha: Angul

6. Badasahi: Mayurbhanj

7. Ambabhona: Bargarh

8. Bangiriposhi: Mayurbhanj

9. Jharabandh: Bargarh

10. Saraskana: Mayurbhanj

11. Bhogarai: Balasore

12. Khunta: Mayurbhanj

13. Gudvella (Tentulikhunti): Bolangir

14. Gopabandhunagar: Mayurbhanj

15. Turikela: Bolangir

16. Kaptipada: Mayurbhanj

17. Beipara: Bolangir

18. Sukruli: Mayurbhanj

19. Khaprakhole: Bolangir

20. Jamda: Mayurbhanj

21. Kankadahada: Dhenkanal

22. Bijatola: Mayurbhanj

23. Kasinagar: Gajapati

24. Tiringi: Mayurbhanj

25. Gumma: Gajapati

26. Kusumi: Mayurbhanj

27. Nuagada: Gajapati

28. Komna: Nuapada

29. Chikiti: Ganjam

30. Raighar: Nabarangpur

31. Puri: Sanakhemundi

32. Ganjam: Delang

33. Danagadi: Jajpur

34. Gop: Puri

35. Badachana: Jajpur

36. Kolnara: Rayagada

37. Kalampur: Kalahandi

38. K-singpur: Rayagada

39. Phiringia: Kandhamal

40. Ramanaguda: Rayagada

41. Rajnagar: Kendrapara

42. Gudan: Rayagada

43. Bansapal: Keonjhar 50

44. Jujumara: Sambalpur

45. Patna: Keonjhar

46. Naktideul: Sambalpur

47. Ghasipura: Keonjhar

48. Kutra: Sundargarh

49. Jhumpura: Keonjhar

50. Lathikatha: Sundargarh

51. Tangi: Khurda

52. Nuagaon: Sundargarh

53. Bandhugaon: Koraput

54. Bishra: Sundargarh

55. Kundra: Koraput

56. Gurundia: Sundargarh