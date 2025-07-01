Accused of Golanthara Minor Rape Case arrested

TNI Bureau: Golanthara Police in Odisha’s Ganjam district arrested the accused involved in the recent minor girl rape case and forwarded him to the court today. Police arrested the accused whom they identified as Bhubana Pradhan, 22 years.

Notably, police had registered a Golanthara PS Case No.280 Dtd. 30.06.2025 U/s 64/65(2)/351(2)/3(5) BNS/ Sec 6 of POCSO Act, 2012 and started an investigation following the complaint of the minor girl’s mother yesterday.

As alleged by the 11-year-old’s mother, the girl had gone to the rear side house of her sister to fetch some guava to eat on June 28. In the meantime, accused Bhubana Pradhan who happens to be the victim’s cousin brother, reached there and having sexual intention in his mind, took the girl near the latrine room of the village school building and sexually assaulted her.

When the girl raised an alarm, some of the villagers reached the spot and tried to nab the accused but he managed to escape. Later, the victim’s mother filed a rape case against Bhubana Pradhan and sought his arrest. Based on this, police initiated a probe and arrested the accused today and forwarded him to the court.