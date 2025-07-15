Rahul Gandhi questions BJP Govt over Soumyashree Bisi Suicide Death

TNI Bureau: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has questioned the Odisha BJP Government over Soumyashree Bisi’s suicide death after she succumbed to her burn injury at AIIMS Bhubaneswar late last night.

Taking to his X handle, Rahul alleged that the death of a daughter fighting for justice in Odisha is a direct murder committed by the BJP system.

The brave student spoke out against sexual abuse but instead of justice, she was threatened, harassed, and humiliated repeatedly, he alleged.

He claimed that Those who were supposed to protect her, were the ones who kept breaking her.

“As always, the BJP system protected the accused and forced an innocent daughter to set herself on fire. This is not a suicide, it is a murder organised by the system,” Rahul said.

“Modiji, be it Odisha or Manipur – the daughters of the country are burning, breaking down, dying. And you are sitting silently. The country doesn’t want your silence, it wants answers. India’s daughters need security and justice,” he demanded.