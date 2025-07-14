Postmortem Completed; Soumyashree’s Mortal Remains taken to Bhograi

TNI Bureau: Following the completion of post-mortem late in the night at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, FM College Student Soumyashree Bisi’s mortal remains are being taken to her native village in Bhograi. Her last rites will be conducted there.

Her family members accompanied the body in the Mahaprayana vehicle. The police had provided full-proof security in view of outrage and protests.

Earlier, the police picked up the protesting BJD, Congress and NNKS workers from AIIMS campus before moving Soumyashree’s mortal remains out of the premises.



