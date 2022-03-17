PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter second round in All England Open

Insight Bureau: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal entered the second round of the 2022 All England Open Badminton Championships. They won their respective matches in women’s singles in Birmingham at Utilita Arena.

The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-18, 21-13 in her first-round match that lasted for 42 minutes.