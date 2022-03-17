PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter second round in All England Open

They won their respective matches in women's singles in Birmingham at Utilita Arena.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
P V Sindhu
Image- The Indian Express
129

Insight Bureau: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal entered the second round of the 2022 All England Open Badminton Championships. They won their respective matches in women’s singles in Birmingham at Utilita Arena.

Related Posts

Leading Comedian Kapil Sharma meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

15 Stone Pelters arrested in Srinagar

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-18, 21-13 in her first-round match that lasted for 42 minutes.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.