Leading Comedian Kapil Sharma meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Insight Bureau: Renowned Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is in Bhubaneswar for several weeks for an important shooting, met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas today along with Bollywood Actor Nandita Das.

Kapil and Nandita were presented with the Hockey jersey having Odisha Logo (Odisha being the Sponsor of National Hockey Teams) and a replica of Konark Wheel by the Chief Minister. The meeting is said to be a courtesy call by Kapil Sharma.

Further details of the meeting are awaited.