Odisha CM meets Naveen Patnaik, Inquires about His Health

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today visited Naveen Niwas to meet the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik and enquired about his health condition.

After meeting Naveen at his residence, the Odisha Chief Minister took to his X handle and prayed for his long life while sharing the photos of his meeting with the LoP.

It is to be noted here that Naveen Patnaik was hospitalised at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar last Sunday after he suffered from dehydration.

Many politicians cutting across party lines visited the private hospital and met Patnaik and wished for his speedy recovery.

Following the direction of the Chief Minister, state health minister Mukesh Mahaling and Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan also met Naveen Patnaik at the hospital and apart from praying for his speedy recovery, had assured all support from the State government.

Ever since he got discharged from the hospital on the evening of Thursday, several eminent persons including politicians from different parties are visiting Naveen’s residence to inquired about his health conditions.