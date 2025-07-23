Process for Election of Vice President of India begins

TNI Bureau: Process for the election to the office of Vice President of India Process has been started by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The MHA vide its Gazette Notification S.O.3354(E) dated July 22, 2025 has notified the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India.

The Election Commission of India, under Article 324, is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India. The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the rules made thereunder, namely The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Accordingly, the Election Commission of India has already started the preparations relating to the Vice-Presidential Elections, 2025. On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the Election Schedule to the office of the Vice-President of India will follow as soon as possible.

Major pre-announcement activities which have already been started include: