Asaram Bapu gets life imprisonment in 2013 Rape Case

TNI Bureau: Self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday by Gandhinagar Sessions Court which found him guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in one of his ashrams in 2013.

The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He was convicted on Monday in a rape case filed by a Surat-based disciple in 2013 against Asaram Bapu and six others for repeatedly raping her from 2001 to 2006 when she was living in his ashram in Ahmedabad’s Motera.

Due to lack of evidence, the Sessions court acquitted six other accused, including Asaram’s wife Laxmiben, their daughter.