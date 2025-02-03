Privilege Notice against Sonia Gandhi & Pappu Yadav

TNI Bureau: BJP MPs from the tribal community filed a breach of privilege notice on Monday against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her “derogatory” remarks about President Droupadi Murmu. Led by BJP leader Faggan Singh Kulaste, they urged Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to take disciplinary action, calling the remarks elitist and anti-tribal.

Separately, 22 tribal MPs, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, submitted a privilege notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Independent MP Pappu Yadav for his alleged insulting remarks against the President. Both notices demand action for undermining the dignity of India’s highest constitutional office.