Odisha Gets Rs 10,599 Crore in Railway Budget 2025-26

New Delhi: The central government has allocated ₹10,599 crore for railway infrastructure in Odisha under the Union Budget 2025-26, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday. The sanctioned amount marks an increase of ₹13 crore compared to the previous year’s allocation of ₹10,586 crore.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Vaishnaw highlighted the seamless coordination between the Centre and state government in securing land and forest clearances. “This cooperation has facilitated a massive railway investment of ₹78,000 crore in Odisha, with several projects currently underway,” he said.

Odisha has witnessed significant railway expansion in the past decade, with 2,046 km of new railway lines constructed—exceeding the entire rail network of Malaysia. Electrification efforts have also progressed rapidly, with 1,516 km of rail lines electrified since 2014, achieving 100% electrification in the state.

The railway budget also includes safety enhancements, with the indigenous train protection system ‘Kavach’ set to be installed across 1,898 km of railway tracks in Odisha. The project is part of a broader national initiative to complete Kavach implementation within the next six years.

Currently, six Vande Bharat Express trains operate in Odisha, covering 17 districts with 25 unique stoppages. Additionally, an Amrit Bharat Express runs between Malda Town and Bengaluru, providing connectivity to five districts in the state. The Minister announced that more new trains would be introduced as the four-lane expansion between Chennai and Kolkata nears completion, alongside ongoing railway projects from Kolkata to Bhadrak.

Infrastructure development remains a priority, with 48 railway projects spanning 4,784 km being executed at a cost of ₹73,723 crore. The state will also see the transformation of 59 railway stations into modern ‘Amrit’ stations under a ₹2,379 crore initiative.

Since 2014, a total of 522 rail flyovers and under-bridges have been constructed in Odisha to improve connectivity and safety. To enhance passenger convenience, 43 lifts and 18 escalators have been installed, while Wi-Fi services have been made available at 234 railway stations.

The 59 railway stations set to be upgraded into Amrit stations include major hubs such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balangir, and Jharsuguda, among others. These stations will receive modernized infrastructure to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency.