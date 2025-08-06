Principal Scientific Officer Debasis Panda lands in Vigilance Net

TNI Bureau: Odisha Vigilance today conducted simeltomous raids on seven locations linked to Debasis Panda, the Principal Scientific Officer of State Drugs Testing Laboratory in Sambalpur.

Acting on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA)to his known sources income by Debasis Panda, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance.

The raid led by 4 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 4 ASIs, and other supporting staff was conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur at his following 7 places in Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Berhampur.

Flat No.15, Block-5, Metro City, Behrasahi, Nayapalli, BBSR. Flat no. 11-D, Block-2, Metrocity, Nayapalli, BBSR. Space no.OU-634, Esplanade, BBSR, Flat no.105, Block-D, Prestige Apartment, Balabhadrapur, BBSR. Rented House of Sri Panda, Duplex No.DX-29, Greater Sambalpur, Bareipally, Sambalpur. His paternal house located at Nabhi Colony, Church Road, Berhampur, Ganjam. Office chamber of Sri Panda located at O/o. State Drugs Testing Laboratory , Kainsir, Sambalpur.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.