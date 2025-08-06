Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Rescue Operations Underway

TNI Bureau: Rescue and search operation following a massive cloudburst at Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district is still underway, informed chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday.

According to Dhani, a total of 130 people so far have been rescued by the personnel from the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police.

The rescue and search operation are affected by the relentless rainfall and the difficult terrain, the CM informed.

It is to be noted here that a cloudburst occurred in th afternoon yesterday triggering an all of a sudden mudslide and flash floods in Dharali village that left at least five people dead and over 50 others including some Indian Army personnel missing.

Several houses and hotels of the village fell flat like a deck of cards and were swept away in landslide and flash floods.

While a red alert is still in place in Uttarkashi, the state government has issued helpline numbers – 01374-222722, 7310913129, 7500737269, 0135-2710334, 2710335, 8218867005, 9058441404 to help the people who have even affected by the nature’s furry.