TNI Morning News Headlines – August 06, 2025

📌Vice President of Board of Secondary Education, Nihar Mohanty suspended following arrest by the Crime Branch over OTET question paper leak case.
📌Odisha Vigilance raids 7 locations linked to Debasis Panda, Principal Scientific Officer at the State Drugs Testing Laboratory, Sambalpur.
📌SJTA proposes jail terms, non-bailable warrants for violation of norms at Puri Srimandir.
📌Over 1000 turtles rescued in Malkangiri, 3 arrested.
📌PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan today at Kartavya Path.
📌Massive explosion at Mohali Oxygen Plant, several injured; casualties feared.
📌Delhi Police arrested the man who snatched chain of Congress Lok Sabha MP R Sudha.
📌Uttarakhand cloudburst: 9 Army personnel missing, 2 rescued in Harsil.
📌Maoist with Rs 15 lakh bounty killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand: Police.
📌India, Philippines elevate ties to strategic partnership; friends by choice.
📌ED questions Anil Ambani for 10 hrs in bank loan ‘fraud’ case; may be called again.
📌RBI keeps policy rate unchanged at 5.5%. RBI projects inflation at 3.1 pc during FY26; retains GDP growth forecast for current fiscal year at 6.5 pc with risk evenly balanced: Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
📌Gautam Adani steps down from Executive Chairman role at Adani Ports.
📌Sensex rises 113.41 points to 80,823.66 in early trade; Nifty up 19.20 points to 24,668.75.
📌Rupee opens 16 paise higher at 87.72 against US dollar.
📌India, Russia reaffirm commitment to enhance defence cooperation.
📌NSA Ajit Doval in Moscow amid US tariff threat over India’s Russian oil purchases
