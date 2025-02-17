Pressure on Odisha Police to Act Against Lalit Das

Bhubaneswar: Despite government promises, no action has been taken against Lalit Das, former Governor Raghubar Das’ son, accused of assaulting an assistant section officer at Raj Bhavan in Puri on July 7. The incident, which sparked protests in the Odisha Assembly, remains unresolved as the promised investigation by the Puri district magistrate has not produced a report.

Yesterday, the wife of the assaulted officer reached Raj Bhavan demanding justice. Opposition parties, led by the BJD, have repeatedly urged for accountability, highlighting the BJP government’s failure to enforce law and order in the state.