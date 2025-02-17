Big News! Yamuna Cleaning Drive Begins in Delhi

TNI Bureau: A massive cleaning drive to rejuvenate the Yamuna has begun in Delhi, employing a four-pronged strategy, as L-G Office confirmed on Sunday. Using trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and a dredger, authorities are removing debris and silt from the river and major drains, including Najafgarh.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed top officials to ensure seamless coordination among the Municipal Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, and other agencies to construct new sewage treatment plants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during BJP victory celebrations, vowed to achieve a pollution-free Yamuna, underscoring its spiritual and civic significance.