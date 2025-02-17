Odisha Budget 2025-26: Key Highlights

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Monday tabled a Rs 2.90-lakh crore State Budget for FY 2025-26, with significant focus on finance, agriculture, health and education.

Mohan Majhi proposed to increase allocation under agriculture and allied sector to Rs.37,838 crore in 2025-26. Finance Department got the maximum Rs 63,511.91 crore. Similarly MLA assistance fund increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Key Highlights:

Agriculture & Allied Sector:

➡️Rs 37,838 crore for agriculture sector, 12% more than previous year’s allocation

➡️Rs 2020 crore budget allocation proposed for CM KISAN yojana

➡️Rs 600 crore for Shree Anna Abhiyan for promotion of Millets

➡️Rs 695 crore for crop diversification

➡️Rs 252 crore Financial assistance for cold storage units

➡️Rs 245 crore for Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana

➡️Rs 235 crore for Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Yojana

➡️Rs 164 crore for enhancing irrigation and dairy farming

Health Sector:

➡️22741 crore for Health & family welfare

➡️Rs 6249 crore for Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana

➡️Rs 3881 crore for Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission

➡️Rs 2091 crore for National Health Mission

➡️Rs 997 for NIRMAL

Education:

➡️Rs 31,000 crore for school education

➡️Rs 4681 crore for Samagra Sikshya

➡️Rs 2960 crore for Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya

➡️Rs 646 crore for Mukha Mantra Poshan Shakti Nirman

➡️Rs 885 crore for PM Poshan

➡️Rs 511 crore for OUAT to promote education, research and extension in agriculture.

➡️Rs 60 crore for Aitihya Vidyalaya

➡️Rs 25 Crore under Odisha Startup Growth Fund

Panchayat Raj:

➡️Rs 28451 crore for Panchayat Raj & drinking water

Women:

➡️Rs 15, 223 crore Women & Child Development

Miscellaneous:

➡️Rs 13,000 crore for Bhubaneswar under City Road Decongestion Yojana

➡️Rs 6000 crore for Samrudha Krushak Yojana

➡️Rs 4500 crore to construct 5 lakh houses

➡️Rs 3470 crore under the scheme Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana

➡️Rs 850 crore for Renovation of Hirakud Dam

➡️Rs 5,370 crore for Madhubabu Pension Scheme

➡️Rs 146 crore for Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana

➡️Rs 144 crore proposed for subsidy in shape of financial assistance against VAT/GST reimbursement

➡️Rs 120 crore for the welfare of Kendu leaf pluckers

➡️Rs 12 crore has been provisioned under Safety and Welfare of Migrant Workers

➡️MLA assistance fund increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.