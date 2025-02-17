Odisha Budget 2025-26: Key Highlights

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Monday tabled a Rs 2.90-lakh crore State Budget for FY 2025-26, with significant focus on finance, agriculture, health and education.
Mohan Majhi proposed to increase allocation under agriculture and allied sector to Rs.37,838 crore in 2025-26. Finance Department got the maximum Rs 63,511.91 crore. Similarly MLA assistance fund increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.
Key Highlights:
Agriculture & Allied Sector:
➡️Rs 37,838 crore for agriculture sector, 12% more than previous year’s allocation
➡️Rs 2020 crore budget allocation proposed for CM KISAN yojana
➡️Rs 600 crore for Shree Anna Abhiyan for promotion of Millets
➡️Rs 695 crore for crop diversification
➡️Rs 252 crore Financial assistance for cold storage units
➡️Rs 245 crore for Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana
➡️Rs 235 crore for Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Yojana
➡️Rs 164 crore for enhancing irrigation and dairy farming
Health Sector:
➡️22741 crore for Health & family welfare
➡️Rs 6249 crore for Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana
➡️Rs 3881 crore for Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission
➡️Rs 2091 crore for National Health Mission
➡️Rs 997 for NIRMAL
Education:
➡️Rs 31,000 crore for school education
➡️Rs 4681 crore for Samagra Sikshya
➡️Rs 2960 crore for Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya
➡️Rs 646 crore for Mukha Mantra Poshan Shakti Nirman
➡️Rs 885 crore for PM Poshan
➡️Rs 511 crore for OUAT to promote education, research and extension in agriculture.
➡️Rs 60 crore for Aitihya Vidyalaya
➡️Rs 25 Crore under Odisha Startup Growth Fund
Panchayat Raj:
➡️Rs 28451 crore for Panchayat Raj & drinking water
Women:
➡️Rs 15, 223 crore Women & Child Development
Miscellaneous:
➡️Rs 13,000 crore for Bhubaneswar under City Road Decongestion Yojana
➡️Rs 6000 crore for Samrudha Krushak Yojana
➡️Rs 4500 crore to construct 5 lakh houses
➡️Rs 3470 crore under the scheme Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana
➡️Rs 850 crore for Renovation of Hirakud Dam
➡️Rs 5,370 crore for Madhubabu Pension Scheme
➡️Rs 146 crore for Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana
➡️Rs 144 crore proposed for subsidy in shape of financial assistance against VAT/GST reimbursement
➡️Rs 120 crore for the welfare of Kendu leaf pluckers
➡️Rs 12 crore has been provisioned under Safety and Welfare of Migrant Workers
➡️MLA assistance fund increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.
Comments are closed.