President Murmu takes flight in Rafale jet at Ambala Air Force Station

Ambala: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a flight in a Rafale fighter jet from the Indian Air Force Station in Ambala, Haryana. She is the first President of India to fly in two different fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh also flew in a separate aircraft from the same base. In April 2023, President Murmu had earlier flown in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet from the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam.

Before the flight, the President wore a G-suit and sunglasses, and posed for photographs with the pilot, holding a helmet in her hand. She was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honour upon her arrival at the air base.

The Rafale aircraft was piloted by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron, also known as the “Golden Arrows.” The jet took off at 11:27 a.m. and flew for about 30 minutes, covering nearly 200 kilometres at an altitude of around 15,000 feet and a speed of about 700 kilometres per hour, according to a statement from the President’s office.

After the sortie, President Murmu wrote in the visitor’s book that the flight was an “unforgettable experience” and expressed pride in the country’s defence capabilities. “I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team at Air Force Station Ambala for organising this sortie successfully,” she wrote.

During her visit, the President was also briefed about the operational features of the Rafale aircraft and the role of the Air Force.

The Rafale jets, built by French company Dassault Aviation, were officially inducted into the Indian Air Force in September 2020 at the same Ambala base. The first five Rafale aircraft arrived from France in July 2020 and became part of the 17 Squadron.

Rafale fighters were also used earlier this year in “Operation Sindoor,” conducted by India following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Former Presidents A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had earlier flown in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets in 2006 and 2009, respectively.