TNI Evening News Headlines – October 29, 2025

📌Odisha CHSE extends Plus 2 exam form submission deadline for ex-regular students to November 3, 2025. Earlier, it was October 28.
📌33 blocks and 11 urban areas across the state were affected by Cyclone Montha: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.
📌Cyclone Montha: Landslide cuts off Gajapati-Ganjam road connectivity.
📌Odisha Police SI recruitment scam: 114 accused candidates granted bail, 9 key agents remain in jail.
📌Pabitra Mohan Samal has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Law Department in Odisha.
📌Two hardcore Maoists surrender before police along Odisha–Telangana border.
📌Malkangiri police seize ganja worth Rs 17 crore; 3 UP mafia arrested.
📌Bhubaneswar Development Authority holds Gram Sabha for new Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) Road project.
📌Police raid at Nuapada Congress Office; Nothing Found. Leaders & workers protest.
📌President Droupadi Murmu takes flight in Rafale jet at Ambala Air Force Station.
📌PM Modi attends India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.
📌Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Montha’ has weakened into a Cyclonic Storm over the coastal Andhra Pradesh.
📌North Bastar Kanker, Chhattisgarh: 21 Naxals with weapons surrendered before the police.
📌BIRC 2025 to showcase live launch of India’s first AI-based rice sorting system.
📌The first Australia vs India T20I has been abandoned due to rain.
📌Team India opening batter and former India captain Rohit Sharma becomes No. 1 ODI Batter in ICC Rankings.
📌India, Sri Lanka to co-host inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for Blind 2025, scheduled from November 11 to 23.
📌Pakistan High Commission issues 2100 visas ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
