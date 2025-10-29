TNI Morning News Headlines – October 29, 2025

📌Pitabas Panda murder case: Police arrest Sunyachandra Das for sheltering sharpshooter at his residence.
📌IMD warns of heavy rain till Oct 31 across Andhra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, East UP & NE India.
📌Cyclone Montha made landfall late Tuesday night near Narsapur, south of Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam along the Andhra coast.
📌Cyclone ‘Montha’ landfall complete, will weaken into depression by today evening: IMD.
📌Cyclone Montha: NDRF members clear fallen trees and electric poles between Manginapudi and Machilipatnam.
📌Haryana: President Droupadi Murmu takes off in a Rafale aircraft from the Ambala Air Force Station.
📌Train No. 22204 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam and Train No. 12703 Howrah–Secunderabad to remain cancelled post-Cyclone Montha landfall: ECoR. 61 trains were cancelled over four days.
📌Gujarat: Full dress rehearsal underway at Kevadia ahead of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on 31st October to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
📌Air quality in Delhi recorded ‘Very Poor’ category as per the CPCB.
📌Indian, Chinese militaries hold 23rd round of Corps Commander-Level talks at Moldo-Chushul.
📌Indian-origin businessman killed in Canada’s Abbotsford, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang claims responsibility.
📌US President Donald Trump arrives in South Korea.
📌Pakistan confirms talks with Afghanistan failed.
