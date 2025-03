TNI Bureau: During the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, boatman Pintu Mahara’s family reportedly earned Rs 30 crore in just 45 days. Anticipating a massive influx of devotees, Pintu expanded his fleet from 60 to 130 boats.

With family-operated services, boat rentals surged from Rs 6,000 to Rs 30,000, transforming their fortunes and ushering in unprecedented prosperity.