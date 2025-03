Amarnath Yatra to begin on July 3, conclude on August 9

TNI Bureau: The sacred Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3, 2025 and conclude on August 9, 2025, lasting 39 days.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has enhanced facilities along both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, including improved accommodations, digital registration, and robust security measures, ensuring a safe and enriching pilgrimage for all devotees.