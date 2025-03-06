Odisha Govt takes U-Turn over Report on Missing Ratna Bhandar Key

By Suman Rodrigues
Odisha Govt takes U-Turn over Report on Missing Ratna Bhandar Key
Odisha Govt takes U-Turn over Report on Missing Ratna Bhandar Key

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s BJP-led government informed the Orissa High Court that the 324-page report by the Justice Raghubir Das Commission on the missing Ratna Bhandar keys will not be made public, a surprising departure from its pre-election promise.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A petitioner demanded transparency for devotees, and the court has scheduled the next hearing on March 12. Many in BJP don’t seem to be happy with government’s stand.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.