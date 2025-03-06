Odisha Govt takes U-Turn over Report on Missing Ratna Bhandar Key

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s BJP-led government informed the Orissa High Court that the 324-page report by the Justice Raghubir Das Commission on the missing Ratna Bhandar keys will not be made public, a surprising departure from its pre-election promise.

A petitioner demanded transparency for devotees, and the court has scheduled the next hearing on March 12. Many in BJP don’t seem to be happy with government’s stand.