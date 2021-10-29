Pralhad Joshi meets Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas

Insight Bureau: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines Pralhad Joshi met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today at Naveen Niwas.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister brought the attention of the Union Minister regarding the State Government’s demand for establishment of AIIMS at Sundergarh. The integrated campus for a 500 bedded hospital and 100 seated medical college at Sundergarh has been completed by NTPC. But It is yet to be operationalized. It may be recalled that the State Government had earlier written to the Union Government regarding this issue.

The Chief Minister hoped that considering Sundergarh’s contribution in providing Energy Security to the country and to the national development in terms of steel and iron ore production, the Govt of India should come forward to fulfill the long standing demands of the people of this tribal dominated district for an AIIMS.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister for early functioning of MCL Medical College & Hospital at Talcher where infrastructure is ready since long. This 500 bedded 100 seated MCand hospital will benefit largely the people of Dhenkanal and Angul.

The Chief Minister raised the issue of Clean Energy Cess and demanded for atleast 60% share on the cess collected from Odisha. In the year 2020-21 Odisha produced 153.85 million tonnes of coal contributing to about 25 percent of country’s production. Government of India collects Clean Energy Cess @ 400 rupees per tonne which amounts to more than Rs 50 thousand crore. Thus 60% of the cess will give Odisha an amount of Rs.30 thousand crore which can be utilized for the economic development of coal mining areas and the affected people. Besides, it will accelerate Odisha’s development in the aftermath of covid situation, Patnaik added.

During the discussion, Minister Pralhad Joshi sought early resolution of land-related issues of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. He also requested expediting allotment process & facilitating necessary clearances to ensure smooth mining in Odisha.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve was also present during the discussion.