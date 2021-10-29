TNI Evening News Headlines – October 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 142 more COVID positive cases & 256 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 95 local contact cases and 47 quarantine cases.

➡️ 553 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1028207.

➡️ Odisha CM demands AIIMS at Sundergarh, operationalisation of Medical College & hospital in Anugul.

➡️ Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines Pralhad Joshi seeks early resolution of land-related issues of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP Mahila Morcha to begin state-wide protest from Cuttack tomorrow.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: Odisha Minister Dibyashankar files defamation suit against OTV & Odisha Reporter.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives guard of honour at Palazzo Chigi.

➡️ Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi receives PM Modi at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.

➡️ Union Public Service Commission has declared the result of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021.

➡️ Supreme Court seeks response from central and Uttar Pradesh governments on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of a Kanpur-based businessman last month.

➡️ India recorded 3,74,397 accidental deaths in 2020, down from 4,21,104 in 2019: National Crime Records Bureau data.

➡️ All states/UTs to give due publicity through electronic/print media, local cable services to make people aware about firecracker ban: Supreme Court.

➡️ Mortal remains of Puneeth Rajkumar to be put to rest near his father Rajkumar’s grave in Bengaluru.

➡️ West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs in T20 World Cup.