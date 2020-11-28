100-Word Edit: Buck stops with us

Whenever there is an incident of rape or murder that hogs the limelight, we show our outrage on Social Media and seek justice. But, after a few weeks, we forget it.

Pari was kidnapped on July 14 and her body parts were found at her backyard 10 days later.

For the last 4 months, neither media nor opposition pursued the matter. Ruling party was silent. The cops failed to crack the case.

We woke up only after Pari’s parents attempted self-immolation outside the Assembly. The incident was big, but we all treated it as small one.

Buck stops with us.