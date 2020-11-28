100-Word Edit: Buck stops with us

Several Paris in Odisha await justice

By Sagar Satapathy
India Rape Protest
Whenever there is an incident of rape or murder that hogs the limelight, we show our outrage on Social Media and seek justice. But, after a few weeks, we forget it.

Pari was kidnapped on July 14 and her body parts were found at her backyard 10 days later.

For the last 4 months, neither media nor opposition pursued the matter. Ruling  party was silent. The cops failed to crack the case.

We woke up only after Pari’s parents attempted self-immolation outside the Assembly. The incident was big, but we all treated it as small one.

Buck stops with us.

Sagar Satapathy
