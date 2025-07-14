Balasore FM College Student Soumyashree Bisi Dies

TNI Bureau: The inevitable has happened. FM College Balasore student Soumyashree Bisi, who had attempted self-immolation and was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 95% burns, succumbed to her injuries. She was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM, but the announcement was made by CM Mohan Majhi on X at 1:01 AM. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted on X at 1:02 AM.

After hearing the new of her death, BCJD, BYJD and Chhatra Congress workers rushed to AIIMS and confronted the cops who were taking the dead body for postmortem. Her autopsy will be conducted tonight. It’s not immediately known whether her last rites will be conducted in Puri, Bhubaneswar or Balasore.

While the BJD and Congress leaders and workers are staging a dharna outside AIIMS, some BJP leaders have reached the spot. Security has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident as protesters keep reaching AIIMS.

As the System has failed the deceased girl, there has been a strong demand for the resignation of Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, who is facing charges of negligence and indifference.