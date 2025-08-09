Politicians Lack Will To Work For Tribals

TNI Bureau: No political party in Odisha, has ever stood by the tribals although they celebrate their days, events, occasions by treating them as ‘vote bank’. Even, their own leaders betray their cause after getting into top positions. The poor and innocent tribals, the indigenous people always find themselves at the receiving end, whichever party comes to power.

The Tribals in Odisha are going through a tough time today. Their existence and culture are being threatened by Corporates, Industries and Political Class. Protests are underway at various districts, including Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Angul. However, their voices are being suppressed.

Unfortunately, there are many politicians and activists who use the tribals for their personal gain and later dump them after achieving their objectives. The tribals are left to fend for themselves. But, the political leadership will commit a big blunder by ignoring the real issues being faced by the tribals. They must understand continuous neglect and exploitation may lead to a big uprising.