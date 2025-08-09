Arati Devi Wages WAR On Stone Mining Mafia

By Suman Rodrigues: Former Dhunkapada Sarpanch Arati Devi will begin a dharna and hunger strike in front of Raj Bhavan from August 10 till an indefinite period demanding action against illegal decorative stone mining and blasting in Dunkapada gram panchayat in Polasara block of Ganjam district.

Her demands include protecting heritage sites and wildlife removing illegal constructions on farmland banning stone and morrum theft cancelling clearances without Gram Sabha consent and punishing stone mafia and guilty officials. She has also sought protection for villagers from threats and seizure of explosives.

Arati Devi was earlier with BJD but joined BJP after being denied a ticket from Polasara Assembly Constituency. She played a key role in the victory of BJP MLA G Gokulananda Mallick who is now a minister in the Mohan Cabinet.

Arati Devi became India’s youngest sarpanch in 2012 after quitting her bank job. She is known for governance reforms women’s literacy drives and revival of traditional folk art troupes in her village.