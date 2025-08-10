CM Mohan Majhi Inaugurates 650-bed Facility at SLN Medical College

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated a 650-bed facility at Saheed Laxman Nayak (SLN) Medical College & Hospital in Koraput.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced that the 6-lane road on the Jeypore-Bermhapur-Bhubaneswar Economic Corridor will be constructed soon. He also announced that all the vacant posts at the health service required in SLN Medical College will be filled.

In his address, the Chief Minister said, “Our government is making all arrangements so that the people of Koraput do not have to go to distant cities and suffer from harassment for health services. This medical college and hospital will also benefit the people of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada etc. districts and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.”

All kinds of modern medical facilities will be available in this new facility that has been constructed at a cost of Rs 280 crore.

“It is our duty to provide corruption-free governance along with development. After coming to power, our government is giving priority to improving the quality of education and health services in the state. The posts lying vacant for years in the health sector are being filled on priority basis. There are currently 12 government medical colleges in the state. Soon, medical colleges will be established in four more districts – Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Nabarangpur,” Majhi announced.

The CM further said, “This Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College & Hospital is providing various medical facilities to the patients. Arrangements are also being made for modern diagnostic tests like CT scan, dialysis, mammography. A special oxygen plant is being installed so that there is no shortage of oxygen for critically ill patients. A cancer treatment hospital is also being built on an area of 2 acres adjacent to this hospital. For this, our government has spent about Rs 41.15 crore.”

Finally, the Chief Minister said that a lot of work has been done in all fields in just one year of the government. This work will be accelerated further. Our government is the government of the people. Our government is making continuous efforts to make Odisha a leading state in the development of India by 2047 and to create a prosperous Odisha by 2036. A new era has begun in the entire Odisha in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture, industry, creation of new employment opportunities, sustainable economic development, etc. Koraput district has been included in all these.