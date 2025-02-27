Political Slugfest over Lingaraj Temple Mishap

TNI Bureau: A political slugfest erupted following a mishap at Lingaraj Temple during Maha Shivratri. A sevayat, Jogendra Samartha, sustained injuries after falling from 20 feet while carrying the Mahadeep. Opposition leaders, including Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and Congress president Bhakta Charan Das, accused the BJP government of mismanagement, citing inadequate safety measures such as insufficient sand filling at the climbing area and excessive ghee on the Mahadeep.

Family of the injured Sevayat also raised questions on the measures taken by the administration. Bhubaneswar Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, however, defended the temple administration, stating that proper guidelines had been in place. The incident has triggered heated debates over VIP priorities and administrative lapses during the festival.