TNI Evening News Headlines – February 27, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Maha Kumbh: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath himself joined the cleanliness drive of Maha Kumbh and cleaned the Ghats.
➡️Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda arrives in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️6 employees of KIIT University appear before the High-Level Committee in the Nepali student suicide case.
 
➡️Several students injured following a clash between two groups during a cricket match at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.
 
➡️Brown sugar trader jailed for 20 years and fined Rs 1 Lakh on charges of brown sugar peddling in Khordha district.
 
➡️After Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district, another Class 10 student delivers baby in Jajpur. Bari Police arrests a youth.
 
➡️Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets BJP national Vice President Baijayant Panda at his residence.

➡️IAS Madhu Rani Teotia has been appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and IAS Sandeep Kumar Singh and IAS Ravi Jha as Special Secretary to Chief Minister.
 
➡️India slams Pakistan at UN, calls it a ‘failed state’ spreading falsehoods.
 
➡️India, UN sign MoU to renew Hindi@UN project at world body.
 
➡️Iconic actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa found dead at residence in Santa Fe in New Mexico.
