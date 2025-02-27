TNI Evening News Headlines – February 27, 2025

➡️Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda arrives in Bhubaneswar.
➡️6 employees of KIIT University appear before the High-Level Committee in the Nepali student suicide case.
➡️Several students injured following a clash between two groups during a cricket match at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.
➡️Brown sugar trader jailed for 20 years and fined Rs 1 Lakh on charges of brown sugar peddling in Khordha district.
➡️After Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district, another Class 10 student delivers baby in Jajpur. Bari Police arrests a youth.
➡️Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets BJP national Vice President Baijayant Panda at his residence.
➡️IAS Madhu Rani Teotia has been appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and IAS Sandeep Kumar Singh and IAS Ravi Jha as Special Secretary to Chief Minister.
➡️Maha Kumbh: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath himself joined the cleanliness drive of Maha Kumbh and cleaned the Ghats.
➡️India slams Pakistan at UN, calls it a ‘failed state’ spreading falsehoods.
➡️India, UN sign MoU to renew Hindi@UN project at world body.
➡️Iconic actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa found dead at residence in Santa Fe in New Mexico.
